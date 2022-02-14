St. Francois County man killed in utility vehicle crash

A man was killed Sunday when a utility vehicle overturned in St. Francois County, authorities said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Charles L. Lake, 57, of French Village, Missouri.
The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Osage Drive, south of Fish Pond Drive.
Lake was driving a 2021 Polaris Ranger, a utility vehicle, north on Osage Drive when it ran off the road and overturned.
Police said he was not wearing a seat belt. Lake was thrown off the vehicle, and the county coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.