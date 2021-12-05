St. Francois County woman killed in off-road vehicle crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A woman from St. Francois County was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Ruth A. Shepard, 58, was driving a 2020 Polaris RZR in the Goose Creek Lake subdivision in the eastern part of the county near the unincorporated community of French Village at the time, the patrol said.

The RZR ran off the road at about 12:30 a.m., hit a tree and a warning sign and then began to overturn when it returned to the roadway, ejecting Shepard, the patrol said.

Shepard, who lived in the area, was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Holiday special: 99 cents for 3 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.