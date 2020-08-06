St. John couple charged with causing 88-year-old woman's death by depriving her of food, water

ST. JOHN — A St. John man and his wife neglected his ailing, live-in mother for days before she died of malnutrition and sepsis, charges say.

George E. Griffith, 66, and Bonnie Griffith, 65, of the 8600 block of Ardelia Avenue, each were charged Wednesday with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities in January found George Griffith's 88-year-old mother, Juanita Griffith, dead and naked on the floor of their home with sores on her body, charges say. The couple served as Juanita Griffith's caretakers. On Jan. 22, George Griffith called police asking for help on caring for his mother who had dementia and other health problems. He told authorities she "had been on the floor for a week."

He told police his mother hadn't had any water for four days and was curled up by his bedroom door, charges say. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide and concluded she died from malnutrition and other health factors, court records say.

Bail for the Griffiths was set at $500,000 cash. Neither had a lawyer, according to court documents.

According to an online obituary, Juanita Griffith was a nurse in the surgery wing of an osteopathic hospital in Normandy, worked for an auto auction and also served the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Overland.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.