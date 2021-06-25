St. John man ran prostitution business out of Motel 6 in Maryland Heights, charges say

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A St. John man was charged Friday with sex trafficking and prostitution at a Maryland Heights motel.

Eric E. Bailey, 39, of the 8400 block of Engler Avenue, was charged with trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and promoting prostitution.

Charges say Bailey over three weeks this month coordinated sexual encounters for two people to work as prostitutes at the Motel 6 at 12330 Dorsett Road.

Bailey "supervised" the prostitutes' conduct during the encounters, and he provided them drugs in exchange for their services.

The ages and genders of the two people Bailey used as prostitutes were not available.

A judge set Bailey's bail at $100,000 cash.

