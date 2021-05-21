St. John police officer dragged at traffic stop, 2 county officers hurt in crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. John police officer was briefly dragged by a car at a traffic stop Thursday, and two St. Louis County officers were hurt in a crash while trying to stop the suspect's car hours later, authorities said.

The St. John officer was hospitalized in serious condition, and the county officers were treated and released from the hospital.

One suspect is still on the loose.

The initial traffic stop occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday near Marshall Avenue and St. Charles Rock Road. The officer was knocked to the ground and a neighbor's surveillance video showed the officer rolling on the ground.

Police have not released information about the traffic stop or the person who got away.

Hours later, two county police cars collided on Oriole Avenue in north St. Louis. Authorities said the crash came as the officers were in a pursuit connected to the incident in St. John. St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said the county officers were released from the hospital. He said he would provide additional information later on Friday.

