St. Lolice search for robbers who held up Amazon delivery driver in Princeton Heights

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for two prime suspects wanted for holding up an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint last week.

St. Louis police released photos on Monday showing a man and woman who robbed the driver about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Goethe Avenue in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

The robbers approached the female driver before the man pulled a gun and demanded packages, police said.

Both robbers then ran from the scene with a large tote bag of packages. The driver was not injured. The tote and multiple packages were eventually found in the 5600 and 5800 blocks of South Kingshighway Boulevard.

Police ask anyone with a tip that wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a possible reward to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipsters can also call detectives directly at 314-444-0100.

Erin Heffernan • 314-340-8145 @erinheff on Twitter eheffernan@post-dispatch.com