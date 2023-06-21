ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old was charged as an adult Tuesday in the shooting death of a 14-year-old during a gunfight last year.

Tramon Belford, 16, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Maryon Jackson in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood.

Charges say Belford and Jackson shot at a gray Ford Focus as it drove past them in the 3900 block of Missouri Avenue around 6:50 p.m. April 12, 2022. People in the Ford fired back, and both Belford and Jackson were struck by gunfire. Jackson was killed, court documents say.

Belford was arrested and certified to be charged as an adult with "felony murder," which means Jackson died while Belford was committing another crime, unlawful use of a weapon.

Belford is being held in the city's juvenile detention building without bond.