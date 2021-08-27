 Skip to main content
St. Louis 4-year-old accidentally shot himself while carrying brother's gun
ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old boy and his 18-year-old brother were both injured in an accidental shooting Thursday after the teen told the child to bring him his gun, according to St. Louis police.

Police were called about 8:45 p.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood. 

Officers were told the 18-year-old instructed his little brother to bring him his gun and, as the 4-year-old carried the weapon, the child accidentally shot himself in the hand; the same round then hit the 18-year-old in the leg, police said.

The brothers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

St. Louis police took the gun into evidence and say the investigation is continuing.

The shooting marks at least the 69th child 17 or younger shot in the St. Louis region so far in 2021, according to coverage in the Post-Dispatch. At least 19 of them have died.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of August 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

