St. Louis 4-year-old accidentally shot himself while carrying brother's gun

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old boy and his 18-year-old brother were both injured in an accidental shooting Thursday after the teen told the child to bring him his gun, according to St. Louis police.

Police were called about 8:45 p.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Officers were told the 18-year-old instructed his little brother to bring him his gun and, as the 4-year-old carried the weapon, the child accidentally shot himself in the hand; the same round then hit the 18-year-old in the leg, police said.

The brothers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

St. Louis police took the gun into evidence and say the investigation is continuing.

The shooting marks at least the 69th child 17 or younger shot in the St. Louis region so far in 2021, according to coverage in the Post-Dispatch. At least 19 of them have died.

