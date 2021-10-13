St. Louis 911 dispatching merger likely needs state approval, city official says

ST. LOUIS — Approval by a state labor agency likely will be needed for a planned consolidation of St. Louis' police, fire and EMS 911 dispatching units, the head of the city's civil service system said Wednesday.

Richard Frank, the city personnel director, said the State Board of Mediation would be asked to clarify whether the dispatchers under such a merger would be represented by the city police or firefighters unions.

That possibly could involve a "runoff election" of affected members, he said. The mediation board deals with public-sector representation issues.

Frank, in comments before the aldermanic Public Safety Committee, also said he and his staff have been reviewing the merger plan submitted by Dan Isom, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' interim public safety director.

After the personnel department and the Jones administration work out details, Frank said, he will begin negotiations with the two unions — the St. Louis Police Officers Association and Firefighters Union Local No. 73.

Asked by Alderman Bret Narayan, 24th Ward, what happens if the unions don't agree to a plan, Frank said his only legal responsibility as chief negotiator for the city is "to meet with them" and "do my best to reach some kind of agreement."