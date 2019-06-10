ST. LOUIS — Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer has granted Planned Parenthood of St. Louis a preliminary injunction, allowing Missouri’s only abortion clinic to remain open for now.
Stelzer’s order late Monday also mandates that the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services issue a decision on the renewal of Planned Parenthood’s license “without undue delay but no later than June 21.”
Stelzer did not tell the state how to rule. "The authority to make that decision rests exclusively with the Department of Health and Senior Services," the order said.
Planned Parenthood lauded the decision.
“Today’s ruling gives doctors like me the ability to wake up tomorrow and continue providing safe, legal abortion in the last health center in the state that provides abortion care," Colleen McNicholas, an OB-GYN at the Planned Parenthood facility, said in a written statement. "For patients, that means for now, they can continue to make decisions about their bodies, lives, and future in their home state."
But the organization, as well as the Missouri chapter of the pro-abortion group NARAL Pro-Choice America, said their fight is not over.
"Governor Parson and the anti-choice movement have proven to us that they will continue to fight to restrict access to reproductive healthcare whether it be through legislative attacks or this move to weaponize the licensure process," said Mallory Schwarz, NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri Board Chair. "Their goal is to send Missouri to the forefront of a political race to criminalize abortion and shame those who have abortions. Today we celebrate, but the fight for reproductive freedom will continue."
A spokesperson with the Department of Health and Senior Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Stelzer’s ruling said he relied on three factors in making his decision: Missouri's abortion clinic licensing rules may conflict with law; “immediate injury will occur” if its license is allowed to expire; and “the balance between such harm and the injury inflicted” by his decision.
The injunction “merely maintains the status quo and is not a ruling on the merits,” Stelzer said.
“Finally, the court must weigh the public interest in granting a preliminary injunction,” Stelzer wrote. “Here, the public interest is heightened by the level of scrutiny this case has received and by the strong opinions expressed on both sides of the abortion debate.”
Stelzer said DHSS must make a decision but Planned Parenthood is entitled to a review of that decision by a state licensing commission.
“The court does not believe that an ‘official action’ can include non-action,” Stelzer wrote. “The court finds that petitioner is entitled to a decision from DHSS on its application for renewal of its license.”
Stelzer set a status conference for 9 a.m. June 21 in the case.
