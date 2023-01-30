St. Louis agrees to pay $5.2M to settle claims of mass arrests at Stockley protest

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is set to pay nearly $5.2 million to settle claims by several dozen people that police violated their rights during mass arrests at a 2017 protest.

The city has agreed to pay $4.91 million, or about $58,500 per person, to 84 people who were downtown for protests following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, according to a proposed class-action settlement filed last week.

Protest attendees were caught in a police "kettle" where officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. Three others who filed individual suits related to the kettle have settled for $85,000 each.

Stockley was acquitted of murder in 2017 in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith on Dec. 20, 2011.

The most recent settlement brings the total payout for police actions on Sept. 17, 2017, to more than $10 million. The city previously paid $5 million to Luther Hall, an undercover officer who said he was assaulted by fellow policemen.

In 2021, the city agreed also agreed to pay $115,000 to a deceased Kansas City filmmaker who said he was beaten and pepper-sprayed during the protests.

"We were honored to fight for our clients and hold the St. Louis Police Department accountable for their unnecessary violence," said Javad Khazaeli, whose firm Khazaeli Wyrsch LLC represented those caught in the kettle along with Campbell Law LLC. "As we've seen throughout the United States, police rarely fix themselves."

The city denied any wrongdoing as part of last week's settlement. A city spokesman declined comment Monday.

Protesters took to the streets on the day of Stockley's not-guilty verdict, and police eventually surrounded a group of more than 120 people, claiming they had failed to follow dispersal orders. Several people caught in the mass arrest claimed police used excessive force and pepper spray indiscriminately, including against those who weren't protesting.

In the following months, more than a dozen federal suits were filed by people caught in the kettle and others who said they were beaten, pepper-sprayed or tased in various protests in front of city hall and near Busch Stadium.

Then, last week, class-action attorneys filed an agreement that said most people who were caught in the kettle will be eligible for between $22,900 and $43,750. They will take home between $13,500 and $26,500 after costs and fees are deducted, according to the agreement.

Those who filed individual suits will be eligible for $68,500 before costs and fees, and $43,000 after. People who can prove medical records showing they needed lasting treatment for their injuries stemming from the kettle may also receive more.

That agreement still needs to be approved by a judge, and class members must also be notified before the money is distributed.

If the amount stands, it would be one of the largest protest-related settlements in the country. Washington D.C. in 2009 agreed to pay $8.25 million to settle a class-action suit to roughly 400 people caught in 2002 mass arrests. Minneapolis in October agreed to pay more than $700,000 to settle claims to 12 people who said they were subject to brutality during protests.

Several more Stockley-related cases are still working through the system in St. Louis, too. Khazaeli said he was hopeful they would soon reach a resolution.

"We hope that this is a sign the city is going to resolve all those cases, too, rather than continuing to push for qualified immunity," Khazaeli said.