St. Louis aldermanic leader touts Cure Violence results

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed pointed to reductions in gun-related incidents as a sign of success for the Cure Violence program, which was launched in the city last year.

Cure Violence, a violence-reduction model used in other cities, homes in on areas soaked in violent crime and then hires people from those areas to de-escalate conflicts before they reach the point that guns are drawn. Reed said in a statement that Cure Violence "interrupts violent behavior before it can spread to another neighborhood."

Citywide, the number of gun-related incidents from May to July this year was lower than those during the same time period last year, his office said.

The first Cure Violence center opened in June 2020 in sections of the Wells-GoodFellow and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods. Police data on violent crime from January through July in those areas indicates that aggravated assaults have fallen slightly, from 39 incidents in 2020 to 34 in 2021. Robberies have also fallen from 18 to 10 incidents. But three homicides occurred in that time period in 2020, and four have occurred this year.