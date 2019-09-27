ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 26-0 to give first-round approval to boosting by $5 million the money earmarked for a violence prevention effort called Cure Violence.
Under the Cure Violence approach, already used in various other cities, residents in targeted neighborhoods are trained in crisis intervention and assigned to try to get people at a high risk of violence from carrying out shootings.
The measure would increase to as much as $7 million the total allocated by the city to Cure Violence over the next three years, although it's possible some of it could go to other organizations engaged in similar efforts.
The bill, sponsored by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, must be voted on again by aldermen. The measure also needs approval from the city's top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.
Mayor Lyda Krewson and Comptroller Darlene Green, who serve on the estimate board with Reed, have endorsed spending money on Cure Violence.
But they have yet to say back adding the extra $5 million sought by Reed.