St. Louis aldermen narrowly endorse 18-hour aircraft surveillance

ST. LOUIS — By the narrowest of margins, the Board of Aldermen on Friday endorsed a potential aerial surveillance program aimed at helping police investigate the city's soaring violent crime problem.
The board voted 15-14 to give preliminary approval to the measure. It would direct Mayor Lyda Krewson or her successor to contract with an Ohio-based company proposing to fly airplanes up to 18 hours a day over the city.
"Our city is in crisis mode," said sponsor Tom Oldenburg, D-16th Ward, citing the city's 262 murders last year, which marked the highest homicide rate in 50 years.
He said the cameras would be able to zoom in and track the path of suspects and vehicles from key crime scenes and help in police investigations. The 18-month trial contract wouldn't kick in unless the company found private donors to cover the cost.
"We owe it to the victims past, present and future to proceed with this free trial program," Oldenburg said.
Opponents warned that the plan posed a threat to civil liberties because the cameras could track every movement on a wide swath of city streets at any given time.
Alderman Bret Narayan, D-24th Ward, called it "a dystopic, totalitarian way of monitoring every citizen and every worker in the city of St. Louis."
The bill must be voted on a second time by the board before it goes to Krewson for her signature.
Oldenburg hopes that the mayor will sign it because he agreed to modify his bill to include changes that she requested.
One change bars the company from getting direct access to existing street cameras owned by the city and neighborhood groups. But the mayor has yet to say what she will do if the bill is passed.
Among those voting in favor of the measure was Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, one of four candidates running to succeed Krewson in the March 2 primary.
Another mayoral candidate, Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, voted no. Mayoral candidate Tishaura Jones, the city treasurer, also has come out against the bill.
