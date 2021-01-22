St. Louis aldermen narrowly endorse 18-hour aircraft surveillance

ST. LOUIS — By the narrowest of margins, the Board of Aldermen on Friday endorsed a potential aerial surveillance program aimed at helping police investigate the city's soaring violent crime problem.

The board voted 15-14 to give preliminary approval to the measure. It would direct Mayor Lyda Krewson or her successor to contract with an Ohio-based company proposing to fly airplanes up to 18 hours a day over the city.

"Our city is in crisis mode," said sponsor Tom Oldenburg, D-16th Ward, citing the city's 262 murders last year, which marked the highest homicide rate in 50 years.

He said the cameras would be able to zoom in and track the path of suspects and vehicles from key crime scenes and help in police investigations. The 18-month trial contract wouldn't kick in unless the company found private donors to cover the cost.

"We owe it to the victims past, present and future to proceed with this free trial program," Oldenburg said.

Opponents warned that the plan posed a threat to civil liberties because the cameras could track every movement on a wide swath of city streets at any given time.