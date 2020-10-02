St. Louis American editor joins county prosecuting attorney’s office

CLAYTON — Chris King, longtime managing editor of the St. Louis American, has been hired by the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office, he said in an email.

King said he starts on Nov. 16 as communications manager for Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. He said on Twitter that after 16 years as managing editor the new job “feels like rebirth.”

King, who is white, tweeted that Bell was the latest Black man to see potential in him, a group that included American owner Donald Suggs.

King is the latest high-profile departure from the American, a weekly newspaper that focuses on African Americans, which was first published in 1928. Reporter and video producer Rebecca Rivas recently left the paper after 11 years to cover civil rights in a new newsroom launched by the nonprofit States Newsroom.