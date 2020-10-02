St. Louis American editor joins county prosecuting attorney’s office

CLAYTON — Chris King, longtime managing editor of the St. Louis American, has been hired by the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office, he said in an email.
King said he starts on Nov. 16 as communications manager for Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. He said on Twitter that after 16 years as managing editor the new job “feels like rebirth.”
Word is starting to get out so I should tell you all that yesterday I accepted the position of communications manager for the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney. I start the day after my birthday on November 16 and, after 16 years as a managing editor, it feels like rebirth.— Chris King (@chriskingstl) October 2, 2020
King, who is white, tweeted that Bell was the latest Black man to see potential in him, a group that included American owner Donald Suggs.
King is the latest high-profile departure from the American, a weekly newspaper that focuses on African Americans, which was first published in 1928. Reporter and video producer Rebecca Rivas recently left the paper after 11 years to cover civil rights in a new newsroom launched by the nonprofit States Newsroom.
King previously wrote for Car & Travel, the AAA magazine for the New York metro area, and for the Riverfront Times. In a 2007 interview interview with St. Louis Magazine, he was asked whether a white man could adequately represent St. Louis’ Black population. King responded: “It’s not my job to represent. My job is to coordinate the efforts of other editors. I’m just a glorified traffic cop. And I’m the only white editor here, so I think the Black community is ably represented.”
Asked about the biggest issue facing St. Louis then, King responded: “The entrenched white privilege and how desperate white people are to hold on to it.”
King’s salary in his new position was not immediately available.
