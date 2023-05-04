Elected officials across Missouri, for the most part, applauded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s decision to step down. Here is a sampling of reactions:

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican: “Our office has officially been notified of the resignation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, effective June 1, 2023. We fully understand the gravity of this situation and approach our duty to appoint a replacement with the utmost seriousness. We will immediately start the replacement process according to the Missouri Constitution and Section 105.050, RSMo. We are committed to finding a candidate who represents the community, values public safety, and can help restore faith in the City's criminal justice system.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, a Democrat: “In February, I said Circuit Attorney Gardner should take accountability for her office and do some soul-searching to determine whether or not she wants to continue in her role. She has clearly taken that advice to heart by offering her resignation. Circuit Attorney Gardner made history by becoming the first Black woman to lead the office. There’s no doubt she has faced more obstacles than her predecessors because of it. Our Circuit Attorney’s Office is a critical public safety partner, and it must be managed and staffed effectively to help protect constitutional rights and deliver justice. No one wanted to see the Circuit Attorney’s Office fail, and my administration has reached out consistently to the Office to offer assistance. We are hopeful that the governor will work with local leaders to appoint a successor who reflects the values of communities across St. Louis.”

St. Louis Aldermanic President Megan Green, a Democrat: “St. Louisans deserve a fair and just criminal justice system. There is no doubt that our system is in need of reform. But we can’t rely on today’s decision by the Circuit Attorney alone to solve the issues prevalent in our broken criminal justice system. We have to reduce conditions that lead to violent crimes in the first place. Addressing root issues creates a cascading effect — making residents safer and the Circuit Attorney’s office more effective in the cases it does prosecute. I am encouraged by Governor Parson’s readiness to work with local officials in appointing a new Circuit Attorney. I’m calling on him to name a constructive partner who understands the needs and values of city residents.”

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican: “Kim Gardner’s decision to resign as the St. Louis Circuit Attorney is a major step forward in restoring the rule of law in St. Louis. This is the only decision she has made during her tenure with which I agree. Dysfunction in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office, and Kim Gardner’s unwillingness to take violent crime seriously, has hindered St. Louis for years. This resignation is long overdue. Further, Kim Gardner should never run for this office again. I was born and raised in St. Louis and I know the opportunities the city can provide. However, economic growth and success cannot take place in a lawless environment. I will continue to work with law enforcement and community leaders to help restore accountability and secure safety and justice for the people of St. Louis.”

House Speaker Dean Plocher, House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson, and House Majority Floor Leader Jon Patterson, all Republicans, in a joint statement: “We have achieved an important victory in restoring law and order in the City of St. Louis with this resignation. Addressing the violent crime crisis that has destabilized the St. Louis region has been one of our highest priorities this session, which has included holding the Circuit Attorney accountable for the willful neglect of her constitutional duties. Members of the General Assembly brought much-needed pressure and filed important legislation this session to force this debate and resignation. State government will act when local government fails to secure the safety of our communities and protect Missourians, which has been evident in the City of St. Louis. Now is the time for local leadership to take responsibility and take action to once again earn the trust of the people and return St. Louis to the great city we all know it should be. It is time to work together to restore accountability, deliver justice for victims, stand with our brave men and women in law enforcement, and restore the rule of law in the City of St. Louis.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican: “There is absolutely no reason for the Circuit Attorney to remain in office until June 1st. We remain undeterred with our legal quest to forcibly remove her from office. Every day she remains puts the city of St. Louis in more danger. How many victims will there be between now and June 1st? How many defendants will have their constitutional rights violated? How many cases will continue to go unprosecuted?”

State Sen. Steven Roberts, a St. Louis Democrat: “An effective and dedicated circuit attorney is of the utmost importance for ensuring that the victims of crimes, their families, and the accused receive justice. Violent crime impacts all of St. Louis, and those who fill the role of purveyors of justice have an enormous responsibility. Kim Gardner is making what she believes is the best decision given the circumstances, and the best decision for the City of St. Louis.”

State Sen. Karla May, a St. Louis Democrat: “Police in the city of St. Louis have never held themselves accountable. And so (Kim Gardner) had the courage to do it. And I believe that that office has been under attack ever since.”

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, former Missouri attorney general and a Republican: “For years, violent crime has been plaguing the city of St. Louis. Because of Kim Gardner’s incompetence, some of the most violent criminals in St. Louis weren’t prosecuted while victims waited far too long for justice. It’s my hope that the next Circuit Attorney will aggressively prosecute crime and return St. Louis to a city where residents can feel safe.”

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, former Missouri attorney general and a Republican: “This is the right outcome for the people of St. Louis, who deserve a prosecutor dedicated to protecting THEM, not the criminals.”

A spokesman for judges of the 22nd Judicial Circuit in St. Louis issued this statement: “The judges of the 22nd Judicial Circuit in St. Louis remain committed to serving the people of our great city and are ready to work with the next Circuit Attorney. We hope St. Louis' next Circuit Attorney is successful in restoring stability to the Office and rebuilding its ranks with experienced prosecutors. However, the judges of the 22nd Judicial Circuit remain deeply concerned about the high volume of serious criminal cases scheduled for trial in the coming weeks without assigned prosecutors. We remain hopeful that community stakeholders in the St. Louis region will work together to offer support and assistance to the new Circuit Attorney as quickly as possible.”

