St. Louis and St. Louis County courts closing early

The St. Louis County and St. Louis circuit courts will close early Thursday afternoon because of snow predicted in the region.
St. Louis County Circuit Court is closing at 1 p.m.; St. Louis Circuit Court is closing at 1:30 p.m.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are coming Thursday afternoon with up to 2 inches of snow and sleet.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
