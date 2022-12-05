St. Louis announces 4 finalists for police chief

Tracy, from Delaware, has 30 years of law enforcement experience and has served as police chief in Wilmington since April 2017.

His experience ranges from commanding a firearm suppression division in New York to serving as Chicago's chief crime control strategist, working to decrease crime.

Boone, from Virginia, joined the Norfolk police department in 1989 and became its chief in December 2016.

He has focused on fostering community relationships and served in the office of professional standards and the gang suppression unit.

Kelly, from South Carolina, has been in law enforcement for 23 years and is deputy chief of the Columbia Police Department.

He commands the department's operations, special services and administrative bureaus, the criminal investigations division and the public information departments.

While Sack, the interim police chief, was serving as commander of the Bureau of Professional Standards in 2018, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner claimed Sack thanked her for creating a list of 28 officers she would stop accepting cases from and prohibit from serving as witnesses because of “credibility” issues. Hayden denied claims that Sack had any role in the creation of the list.

SLPOA was critical of Sack's involvement. The association is the area’s main police union and represents about 1,000 police officers, as well as civilian employees and St. Louis County prosecutors.

The four finalists are the product of a second search for city police chief. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in January the first search in 2021 needed to ”start over,” citing the need for a more transparent process and expressing dissatisfaction with having just two internal finalists for the job.