St. Louis announces 4 finalists for police chief

ST. LOUIS — The mayor's office on Monday released the names of the four finalists vying to become St. Louis' next top cop, all of whom will attend a public town hall Tuesday night as part of the city's vetting process.
The finalists were identified as: Larry Boone, a police chief in Norfolk, Virginia; Robert Tracy, a police chief in Wilmington, Delaware; Melron Kelly, a deputy chief from Columbia, South Carolina; and St. Louis interim police chief Michael Sack.
The four finalists will answer community questions at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Vashon High School, 3035 Cass Ave. Residents can submit discussion topics on the city’s website and a moderator will ask questions based on that feedback, city spokesman Nick Desideri said. Attendees will also be able to submit comment cards Tuesday night.
The city initially said three candidates would participate in Tuesday's forum but expanded that to four on Monday.
The city has said it plans to have a new hire in place before the end of the year.
"I thought it would be more internal heavy than external heavy just because coming into a new town it’s a different animal," Jay Schroeder, president of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said. "It’s going to take a while for a new chief to figure out the regional dynamic — because, you know, St. Louis really is a regional police department."
Sack has been with the department for 26 years and has worked in District Four, the Central Patrol Detective Bureau and the Special Services Division.
He has served as the department’s interim chief since former Chief John Hayden retired June 18.
Tracy, from Delaware, has 30 years of law enforcement experience and has served as police chief in Wilmington since April 2017.
His experience ranges from commanding a firearm suppression division in New York to serving as Chicago's chief crime control strategist, working to decrease crime.
Boone, from Virginia, joined the Norfolk police department in 1989 and became its chief in December 2016.
He has focused on fostering community relationships and served in the office of professional standards and the gang suppression unit.
Kelly, from South Carolina, has been in law enforcement for 23 years and is deputy chief of the Columbia Police Department.
He commands the department's operations, special services and administrative bureaus, the criminal investigations division and the public information departments.
While Sack, the interim police chief, was serving as commander of the Bureau of Professional Standards in 2018, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner claimed Sack thanked her for creating a list of 28 officers she would stop accepting cases from and prohibit from serving as witnesses because of “credibility” issues. Hayden denied claims that Sack had any role in the creation of the list.
SLPOA was critical of Sack's involvement. The association is the area’s main police union and represents about 1,000 police officers, as well as civilian employees and St. Louis County prosecutors.
The four finalists are the product of a second search for city police chief. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in January the first search in 2021 needed to ”start over,” citing the need for a more transparent process and expressing dissatisfaction with having just two internal finalists for the job.
But some police leaders said Monday morning they still had no information about the finalists ahead of the 3 p.m. announcement. The mayor's office announced the town hall Nov. 22, and at the time a spokesperson declined to provide any information about the candidates, including age, race or gender.
“I think the city deserves to know the names, not so much us as an organization but the city deserves to see who is going to be running the police department. It's kind of limited. You're limiting options here," Sgt. Donnell Walters, president of the Ethical Society of Police, told the Post-Dispatch on Monday. "It's almost like saying ‘Here is what you have to choose from — this is it.' We don't even know what testing process is being used, what are the grounds for elimination, those kinds of things.”
Schroeder, the president of SLPOA, agreed that the process hasn't been open like the city said it would be.
“I think that’s the most unusual part about the whole thing, nobody really knows," he told the Post-Dispatch. "We would want a little time to look at the candidates and who they are and where they come from and what their credentials are. When Hayden was picked, we had a pretty good idea who would be there at the town hall.”
The city held a similar town hall in 2017, involving six finalists, before hiring Hayden.
Hayden made $153,000 as police chief in 2021, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch public pay database.
Jones in January emphasized the need for a nationwide search and more diversity in the candidate pool.
Sack and Boone are white men; Kelly and Tracy are Black men.
During the first search, in late November 2021, former personnel director Richard Frank sent rejection letters to most of the candidates and gave a written test to Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole and Sack, according to police and city sources.
O’Toole, who is white, in May settled a discrimination lawsuit against the city for just under $162,000, which included back pay for what he would have made as chief and $25,000 in attorney’s fees. He retired in May as part of the settlement.
This story will be updated.