St. Louis anti-violence program office robbed Friday

ST. LOUIS — Two men robbed the office of a violence prevention program Friday night, according to police.

A 55-year-old employee was sitting at his desk around 11:30 p.m. in the Cure Violence office near Natural Bridge and Belt avenues, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He heard the front door open and the two suspects entered his office and pointed handguns at him. They took his wallet and ran out, then fled in a silver Buick LaCrosse.

Cure Violence is a publicly funded program that attempts to reduce violent crime by treating it as an epidemic. It employs people from within neighborhoods to address violence in their communities.

COLUMBIA — Three men were shot Friday night a few blocks north of the University of Missouri campus, according to police.

The shooting wasn't connected to this weekend's homecoming celebrations, said university spokesman Christian Basi. There were no official homecoming events happening at the time of the shooting, around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hitt and Locust.

Columbia police officers provided first aid to one of the victims until emergency responders were able to transport him to a local hospital, and the two other victims had already gone to a local hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday morning in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

The man was hit just before 11 a.m. by a white Chevrolet Malibu at Maffitt Place and Kingshighway, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police had not released his identity as of Saturday afternoon.

Following the fatal crash, the driver called the North Patrol station, police said, and reported the crash. The driver's vehicle was located unoccupied in the 3000 block of West Norwood Drive, less than a mile from where the man was struck. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said Saturday.