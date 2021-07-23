St. Louis-area architect indicted on charges of child porn possession

CLAYTON — A St. Louis-area architect was indicted Wednesday on charges of possessing child pornography.

Thomas B. Wall, 41, of the 11000 block of Graeser Lane in Creve Coeur, was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of child porn possession and one count of promoting child pornography. Court records say Wall had still images of child pornography on three devices, and that he shared still images of sexual conduct that included a person younger than 18.

His lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said Wall would plead not guilty. "I'm aware of the indictment. I'm confident that the facts as presented will not be as perceived."

Wall has owned Mitchell Wall Architecture and Design for a decade, according to the firm's website. He previously worked as an architect in the Kansas City area and Los Angeles.

Wall and his family's Creve Coeur home were featured in the Post-Dispatch in 2017.

