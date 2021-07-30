St. Louis-area bank robbery suspect caught by FBI in South Dakota

ST. LOUIS — A man accused of robbing two area banks in 2019 was arrested in South Dakota after two years on the run, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's St. Louis division announced Friday.

Ricardo Rusan, 55, was arrested Thursday in Sioux Falls.

He is accused of robbing a location of the Commerce Bank in Clayton on April 16, 2019, and a Bank of America in St. Peters on April 18, 2019. He was charged with the robberies in federal court in St. Louis in June of 2019. Rusan lived in St. Louis County at the time of the robberies, the FBI said.

During both robberies, the suspect wore a blue mask.

Rusan was believed to have been living recently in the Portland, Oregon, area, where a detective recognized him from an FBI "wanted poster," and tipped off FBI agents.

Agents then tracked him to South Dakota, where Rusan was traveling, the FBI said.

