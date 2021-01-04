St. Louis area cocaine, heroin dealer sentenced to 25 years

ST. LOUIS — The head of a local drug trafficking ring that brought cocaine and heroin to the St. Louis area for years was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Robert Hill, 44, and his co-conspirators were transporting multiple kilograms of heroin per week from Mexico to the area, prosecutors said.

Investigators seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash during their investigation, they said, including $77,000 and a drug ledger that Hill had in a backpack when he was caught by police in Clayton in 2016. Prosecutors also said Hill's drug dealing was linked to the 2016 murders of two men, including one who had agreed to provide information to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In 2013, St. Louis County police found signs of a struggle, blood smears and 63 guns in a house linked to Hill, prosecutors said.

In September, a jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis found Hill guilty of a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

“Robert Hill evaded law enforcement for several years and his drug trafficking activity did untold harm to the citizens of our district," said U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming in a statement announcing the sentencing.

