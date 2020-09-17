St. Louis area entrepreneur gets 15 months in prison for scamming Dallas Cowboys player out of $250K

ST. LOUIS — An entrepreneur who defrauded a Dallas Cowboys football player out of $250,000 was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in prison.

Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, of O'Fallon, Mo., must also repay $250,000 to cornerback Brandon Carr and $11,000 to credit card companies.

Martin approached Carr in 2016, falsely claiming to be part-owner of Famous Nobodys clothing company. He claimed that Carr's $250,000 investment would give him a 17.5% interest in the holding company that owned Famous Nobodys.

The profits from Carr's investment would have gone to his charity, Carr Cares, which helps children in Flint, Michigan, and Dallas learn to read.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith called it one of the leading foundations associated with a professional athlete. Goldsmith said Martin spun "lie after lie after lie" for months and created false financial documents to lure Carr into making the investment.

During a sentencing hearing held via Zoom, Martin said, "I made a huge mistake and I realize the hurt that I've caused."