St. Louis-area man arrested in connection to Capitol riot
St. Louis-area man arrested in connection to Capitol riot

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area man appeared in federal court Friday on charges that he was involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas Burton Reimler, 28, was charged with misdemeanor charges of violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry into a restricted building or grounds, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Berry said.

Reimler was released on his own recognizance, per recommendations from prosecutors in Washington and court officials in St. Louis. Charging documents have not yet been made public. Reimler said relatives were working on hiring a lawyer.

At least until recently, Reimler was living in University City, public records show.

Reimler posted comments to Facebook supportive of Donald Trump and critical of Joe Biden and Democrats.

On Dec. 31, he reposted "JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!" from then-President Trump. 

Friends asked if he was going and he eventually replied that he was driving to Washington with two friends from work.

Reimler is from Jefferson County, according to his Facebook profile, but lives in the St. Louis area. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

His only other public court record in Missouri is related to a Dec. 21, 2014, arrest on a DWI charge after he was caught driving about 78 mph on Highway 55.

Nicholas Reimler

Jail booking photo of Nicholas Burton Reimler, accused of involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

 Robert Patrick
