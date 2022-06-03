St. Louis-area man gets 50-month prison term in nationwide romance scam

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area man was sentenced Thursday to prison in an online romance scheme to bilk dozens of older women across the country of more than a half-million dollars in cash and electronics.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk sentenced Ovuoke F. Ofikoro, 43, to 50 months in prison. He admitted last year that co-conspirators in Nigeria and the U.S. stole the identities of American military officers or created fake officers' identities and tricked women into sending cash or electronics to help them.

After Ofikoro's release, he'll be on supervised probation for two years.

Two others, Bonmene Sibe, 43, of Jennings, and Trenice Hassel, 29, previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced for their roles in the scam.

Prosecutors said the trio collected packages from post office boxes in St. Louis and St. Louis County that had been mailed by victims in 2020.

Okiforo and Sibe are jointly liable for paying more than $844,000 in restitution.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.