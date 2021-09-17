St. Louis-area man to plead guilty to Capitol riot charge

WASHINGTON — A St. Louis-area man is scheduled to plead guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas Burton Reimler, 29, faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and entry into a restricted building or grounds.

Charging documents say he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 along with other rioters, using a white “TRUMP” flag as a cape.

Reimler posted comments to Facebook supportive of Donald Trump and critical of Joe Biden and Democrats.

On Dec. 31, he reposted "JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!" from then-President Trump.

Friends asked if he was going and he eventually replied that he was driving to Washington with two friends from work.

He also posted pictures from his "bustareim" Snapchat account from the "Crypt" area of the Capitol on Jan. 6, captioned “TOP OF THE US CAPITOL DOME” and “Lol what’s going on,” charging documents say.

Reimler is from Jefferson County, according to his Facebook profile, and lives in the St. Louis area. Public records show him living most recently in University City. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.