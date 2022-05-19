St. Louis area NAACP question police pursuits after seven innocent motorists killed in 15 days

Seven innocent motorists have died in crashes involving suspects trying to elude police during a recent 15-day span in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The NAACP is outraged and trying to get the U.S. Justice Department involved to set some agreeable parameters for when police pursuits are warranted.

Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis chapter of the NAACP, told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday that there must be other investigative tactics police can use to arrest suspects without endangering innocent motorists.

"What is the department doing to mitigate this, because we see this as a public safety emergency," Pruitt said in an interview.

Pruitt said the civil rights group is trying to change police behavior — instead of focusing on the criminals and suspects — because "the ones we can talk to and try to mitigate are the cops."

"Listen," Pruitt said, "we have two sets of people on the street playing cops and robbers: Police and assailants.

"And the assailants, unfortunately, are not concerned with who is getting in their way when they're trying to get away from the cops. And the cops are more concerned about catching them," Pruitt said.

John Bowman, head of the NAACP's St. Louis County chapter, joined Pruitt on Delmar Boulevard in the city Thursday to talk about the rash of deaths in recent days.

"We're gonna use every leverage to end this type of behavior of car chases. Why can't we operate where you use your radios or your helicopters? Why can't we do these things to avoid putting people in danger?" Bowman said.

They are asking the Justice Department to send a mediator to hammer out an agreement, similar to what they did in 2012 when they were irked that St. Louis police took photos of a man visiting a public housing project.

The deadly crashes were:

• April 22 in north St. Louis County. Jace Richardson, 2, and his mother were thrown from their car when a suspected car thief collided with their vehicle and another car while being chased by police, authorities said. The crash was at West Florissant Avenue and Hudson Drive. The suspect was uninjured. Jace died a week later of injuries.

St. Louis County police said officers followed departmental policy regulating police pursuits, because the chase involved a vehicle that was taken in a violent crime. Dispatchers broadcast it as an armed carjacking.

• May 4 in south St. Louis County and south St. Louis city. One man died and two were critically injured Wednesday when a motorist fleeing from St. Louis County police crashed into another vehicle at South Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard, within the city limits of St. Louis. A pickup truck flew into the air and ended up in a tree after being broadsided by the fleeing car. Derek Pratt, 44, of Lemay, died after being thrown from his pickup.

St. Louis County deny they were involved in a pursuit. County Sgt. Tracy Panus said officers were conducting a drug investigation and tried to make a traffic stop. “When the vehicle failed to stop," she said, "our officers immediately ceased all efforts to stop the vehicle. There was no pursuit.”

Even though the crash was nearly two weeks ago, county police still have not said if officers threw down spike strips just before the crash, as a witness recounted to the Post-Dispatch. Panus on Thursday said that element is still being investigated.

• May 6 in St. Louis city. A stolen Jeep crashed into a minivan carrying seven members of a family. Four of those family members died that day, and a fifth died three days later. The crash was at Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue. St. Louis police had tried to stop the Jeep because it was stolen, and police say one of the Jeep's occupants fired shots at another car before the crash.

Police threw spike strips a few blocks from the Jeep's collision with the minivan. However, city police have yet to clarify if police were in a pursuit.

Those in the minivan who died are Takera Thompson, 11; her grandmother, Anngelique Simmons, 56; Takera’s aunt, Rhonda Simmons, 34; and two of Takera’s great-uncles, Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons, 47; and Luther Simmons, 43.

Bowman questioned the use of the spike strips meant to flatten the tires of a fleeing vehicle.

"Once a car hits a strip, it's out of control," Bowman said. "If it's moving at 100 miles an hour, it could end up anywhere. In someone's house ... run over any person. The innocent bystanders are the tragic story here. People are going about their everyday lives, driving down the street, and due to these chases we find ourselves again having to mourn with a family who has tragically lost generations of their family.

"This is something we must address," Bowman added.

St. Louis city police did not respond Thursday morning to a Post-Dispatch request for comment about the NAACP's concerns. Meanwhile, Panus, the spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, said the county police chief is willing to meet with the NAACP.

Asked if county police plan to change the way the department conducts vehicle pursuits, Panus replied in an email, "The St. Louis County Police Department is always open to new technology that assists in capturing violent criminals and minimizing risk to public safety. In order to reduce the number of pursuits, we deploy stop sticks when feasible, which has proven to reduce accidents and injuries."

After the crash April 22, County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory said the officers did what they could to try to stop the car. At one point, Gregory said, a sergeant was in a position to call the pursuit off because it was heading toward a construction zone on I-270, but then the car turned off the highway and onto West Florissant Avenue.

“We do everything that we can to avoid these incidents, and they never end well,” Gregory said. “And obviously this did not either, but they were doing their job.”

The civil rights organization is focusing on pursuits, Pruitt said, because many of the crashes and chases are happening in Black neighborhoods of north St. Louis and north St. Louis County.

Pruitt has been in charge of the city NAACP office for 11 years. He was part of a mediation effort with the Justice Department in 2012 involving city police and the St. Louis Housing Authority. That mediation dealt with police use of their personal cell phones to photograph residents and visitors at public housing complexes and to ensure that residents knew how to file a complaint with internal affairs.

Pruitt said he has asked that the mediator who worked on that case, Rita Valenciano, to work with the NAACP and police now on pursuits.

