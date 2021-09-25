St. Louis area police still seeking leads on three linked killings

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police on Saturday again pleaded with the community for tips in three connected homicides within the last two weeks.
Police asked the community to call detectives with any information they may have in the deaths, no matter how seemingly insignificant.
"We are aware individuals in our community possess information which has not been shared," the department said in a statement.
The three deaths, a teen girl from Jennings, a woman from Spanish Lake and a man from St. Louis, were each three days apart, Sept. 13-18, police said.
St. Louis police said St. Louis and St. Louis County police are working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the cases.
The department added that people should be on the lookout for unusual behavior in friends and family including unexpected intensive cleaning of a vehicle, possibly at an unusual time of day, unexplained injuries or a car unexpectedly disposed of or taken to a repair shop.
St. Louis police on Saturday said they would be "using technology and forensic tools which may allow us to develop new investigative leads of interest."
The first killing happened Sept. 13 in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County. Marnay Haynes, 16, of Jennings, was found shot to death about 9:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive, south of Chambers Road.
The second death came Sept. 16. At about midnight Thursday, Pamela Abercrombie was slain in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue in St. Louis. Abercrombie, 49, was found shot on a sidewalk near West Florissant and East Prairie avenues. She died later at a hospital.
Three days later, on Sept. 19, 24-year-old Casey Ross was killed in St. Louis, found on Sunday afternoon, near the intersection of North 15th and Mullanphy streets.
Abercrombie’s killing was cited in a warning issued Sept. 17 by St. Louis police about sex workers being shot. A 28-year-old prostitute was shot in the face in the 4500 block of Adelaide Avenue, a few hours earlier than Abercrombie’s shooting and about a half-mile away. The woman survived, but because of her injuries, she wasn’t able to tell officers what happened.
Anyone with information on the cases can call the city’s homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.