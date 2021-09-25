St. Louis area police still seeking leads on three linked killings

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police on Saturday again pleaded with the community for tips in three connected homicides within the last two weeks.

Police asked the community to call detectives with any information they may have in the deaths, no matter how seemingly insignificant.

"We are aware individuals in our community possess information which has not been shared," the department said in a statement.

The three deaths, a teen girl from Jennings, a woman from Spanish Lake and a man from St. Louis, were each three days apart, Sept. 13-18, police said.

St. Louis police said St. Louis and St. Louis County police are working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the cases.

The department added that people should be on the lookout for unusual behavior in friends and family including unexpected intensive cleaning of a vehicle, possibly at an unusual time of day, unexplained injuries or a car unexpectedly disposed of or taken to a repair shop.

St. Louis police on Saturday said they would be "using technology and forensic tools which may allow us to develop new investigative leads of interest."