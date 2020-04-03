St. Louis-area public safety agencies eligible for millions in virus-related grants

The Justice Department this week announced public safety agencies around the country are eligible for $850 million in grants to compensate the agencies for preparing for and responding to the coronavirus pandemic, including millions set aside for those in Missouri and Illinois.

Public safety agencies in St. Louis are immediately eligible for nearly $1.4 million in funding, and St. Louis County's total is nearly $400,000.

The U.S Attorney's Office in Fairview Heights on Thursday said that the Metro East and nearby communities in Illinois were eligible for more than $500,000, with East St. Louis up for the largest sum at $191,000.

Most other area governments are eligible for various five-figure sums, the department said.