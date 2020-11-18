St. Louis-area restaurants sue to block indoor dining restrictions

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, said the office had not yet received complaints of anyone violating the order. He provided a statement attributed to Bell that the office would "review any violations of these reasonable public health orders on a case-by-case basis, but foremost we want people to be safe and to do the right thing for the sake of all of us."

Page said in his Wednesday morning briefing that it is “certainly their right” for restaurants to file lawsuits. “We have been through this before over the past eight months and we know how all of these legal actions will work out for those who are defying the public health orders. I hope that you will think about the safety of your employees and your patrons and the people that come to your businesses.”

He added, “I don’t know why anyone would want to eat at a restaurant who doesn’t follow health orders by going against public health experts,” Page said. “You’re telling our public health workers that you don’t appreciate or respect the sacrifices that they are making to keep you safe and your family safe.”