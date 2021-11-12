St. Louis area serial murder cases in the last decade

Before the arrest of Perez Reed this week, there had been seven people charged in the St. Louis area since 2011 with crimes fitting the FBI's definition of serial killings: the killing of at least two people in separate events.

The cases were tracked by Enzo Yaksic of the Atypical Homicide Research Group.

Pamela Hupp is serving a life sentence for the 2016 death of a mentally and physically disabled man, Louis Gumpenberger, and faces a pending murder charge for the 2011 fatal stabbing of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria.

Hupp was charged in July with killing Faria. Russell Faria, Betsy Faria's husband, was convicted of the crime and served 42 months in prison before he was exonerated in 2015.

Prosecutors allege Hupp stabbed Faria 55 times in Faria's Troy, Missouri, home in an attempt to collect a $150,000 life insurance policy she had convinced her friend to put in Hupp's name.