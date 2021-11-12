St. Louis area serial murder cases in the last decade

Before the arrest of Perez Reed this week, there had been seven people charged in the St. Louis area since 2011 with crimes fitting the FBI's definition of serial killings: the killing of at least two people in separate events.
The cases were tracked by Enzo Yaksic of the Atypical Homicide Research Group.
Pamela Hupp is serving a life sentence for the 2016 death of a mentally and physically disabled man, Louis Gumpenberger, and faces a pending murder charge for the 2011 fatal stabbing of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria.
Hupp was charged in July with killing Faria. Russell Faria, Betsy Faria's husband, was convicted of the crime and served 42 months in prison before he was exonerated in 2015.
Prosecutors allege Hupp stabbed Faria 55 times in Faria's Troy, Missouri, home in an attempt to collect a $150,000 life insurance policy she had convinced her friend to put in Hupp's name.
Prosecutors said Hupp killed Gumpenberger about five years later in an attempt to divert growing attention from herself in the Faria investigation. Hupp entered an Alford plea in 2019 in Gumpenberger's death to avoid the death penalty.
Prosecutors in Lincoln County have said they will seek the death penalty for Hupp in Faria's killing.
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are facing charges for five murders across three states, including two in St. Louis County. Police described them as a "modern day Bonnie and Clyde."
The two local killings were the May 15 shooting deaths of Barbara Goodkin, 71, in University City and Sergei Zacharev, 58, in Brentwood.
Goodkin, of Clayton, was shot while driving with her husband on Delmar Boulevard. Her husband was wounded but survived.
Zacharev, of Town and Country, was shot about an hour later in a restaurant parking lot.
Terry and Simpson also are accused of fatally shooting two people in South Carolina: Simpson’s estranged husband, Eugene Simpson, 33, and Thomas Hardin, 35.
The pair have been tied by police to a third fatal shooting in Tennessee, but have not been charged in that case.
Harry Little Sr. was convicted of killing three people over 37 years.
Little at age 25 first shot and killed his estranged wife, Sharon Little, 27, in May 1977.
In December of that year, while out on bail, Little beat his friend Hargrove Bunting, 25, to death with a car jack during an argument.
Little was convicted of second-degree murder in both crimes and served 17 years in prison for both.
In 2014, Little fatally stabbed and shot his girlfriend, Sylvia Brown, and then tried to hide his tracks.
Little was convicted and sentenced in 2018 to two consecutive life prison terms plus 15 more years for Brown's murder.
Tyrone Arnold strangled two women 24 years apart.
In 1988, Arnold pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Mamie Fulton, 29. Two of Fulton's daughters found her nude body in March 1988 at their home in the 5900 block of Dressell Avenue in St. Louis. Arnold was arrested a few days later and reportedly told police he killed Fulton, a former neighbor.
Arnold received a 30-year sentence but was on parole when DNA evidence connected him to the death of another woman.
Arnold pleaded guilty to killing Tiffany Macon in February 2011 in Macon's north St. Louis home by strangulation and possible suffocation. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter conviction.
Temple is serving a 50-year sentence for shooting and killing three people in 2015 over a minor drug debt.
In March that year, Temple shot and killed James “Jimmy” Lacey, 47, and Paige Schaefer, 23, and shot another woman who survived in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood.
Temple and two other men then located and shot Schaefer’s mother, Tammie Thurmond, 54, in Dutchtown. She died two days later.
Clayburn was sentenced in August to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Naomi Miller, 61, in January 2019 in Pine Lawn, as she was leaving for her overnight shift as a home health nurse.
Clayburn pleaded guilty in that case.
Clayburn also faces a pending murder charge in the December 2018 killing of Chrishaun Hilliard, 26.
Clayburn, along with two other people, is accused of kidnapping Hilliard at gunpoint on Christmas Eve from a home, driving him to a vacant house in north St. Louis where Hilliard was killed with a pistol.
That case is pending.