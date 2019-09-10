The National Weather Service warns of another hot day across the St. Louis area Tuesday.
Forecasters expect Tuesday will be the second day in of a four-day stretch with a heat index that could reach 100 degrees plus.
A heat advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday until 7 p.m. Thursday for St. Louis city and the counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Clair, Madison and Monroe.
Higher-than-normal temperatures in the low to mid 90s combined with high humidity means it could feel as hot as 101 for a heat index.
The Weather Service says heat and humidity can cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or long exposure.