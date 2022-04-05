St. Louis assisted living resident dies after roommate douses her with hot cooking oil

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a 63-year-old woman’s death that occurred about four weeks after her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her during a personal conflict.

Doren Davis was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday. Police said she was attacked March 7 at the Smiley Manor, 5415 Thekla Ave., by a 65-year-old roommate who was upset with Davis.

That roommate was arrested March 7 and remains in custody, according to police.

The company’s website states it’s a family-owned assisted living facility that “takes pride in aiding residents to maintain healthy lifestyles by encouraging movement and socializing with their peers.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.