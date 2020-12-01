St. Louis attorney acquitted of sexually abusing client at law office

"I'm very disappointed," Corder said of the ruling. "This has been a very long process. I've told nothing but the truth."

Neill, who has practiced law in the region for more than four decades, did not testify and declined to comment after the trial.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Melinda McMahon argued on Tuesday that Neill was "preying on" Corder, and that Neill's successful decades-long legal career gave him leverage over a woman with a criminal history who "spent her whole life trying to make ends meet."

"The circumstance surrounding this particular sexual contact is between a powerful person and a vulnerable person," McMahon told the judge.

Defense lawyer Scott Rosenblum said Neill made "an unfortunate moral lapse" by having a "flirtatious" relationship with the woman outside his marriage. He called Corder "an actress" who lied about her relationship with Neill, had deleted months of text messages between them and also schemed with her "fraudster" boyfriend to squeeze Neill for money.

Corder said she deleted the texts to shield them from her boyfriend but denied Rosenblum's other claims.

After fist-bumping Neill on the way out of the courtroom Tuesday, Rosenblum said the judge's ruling was "the right decision."

"I'm thrilled for him," Rosenblum said of Neill. "He's a good guy. I'm glad he can go forward without this hanging over his head."

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.