St. Louis attorney who died by suicide was 'sick and dying,' co-worker says

ST. LOUIS — A co-worker of the well-known attorney Charles "Ed" Brown explained Wednesday that Brown was facing a terminal health condition that likely led him to jump to his death this week from an 11th floor balcony.

"Ed had made a request that if anyone asks why he committed suicide, the answer is he was sick and dying (not COVID-19 related)," David Shulman said in an email to reporters.

Shulman would not elaborate on Brown's health condition or how he shared that message. "I will not be available for any further updates, statements or clarification," Shulman said.

St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said the death is classified as a suicide and that detectives were still investigating the case. Therefore, she said, police will not comment on whether Brown left a note or message.

Shulman also said that the family wanted its privacy and was not available for comment. Shulman works for the Brown & Brown law firm, which Brown founded with his brother Dan Brown in 1993.