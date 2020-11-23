St. Louis authorities identify woman, 5-year-old son who died in murder-suicide

UPDATED at 3:50 p.m. Monday with police releasing boy's name

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Monday identified the woman and her 5-year-old son who died in a murder-suicide last week.

The woman was 25-year-old Krisha Lockwood, according to the St. Louis medical examiner's office. And St. Louis police said her son's name was Kevin Barrett III.

Police said Lockwood shot Kevin then turned the gun on herself.

They both lived in the 4000 block of Quincy Street, where they were found shot to death Wednesday morning. Police said the deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the home just before 6 a.m. by a relative for "shots being fired." Police arrived to find Lockwood “acting irrationally," police Lt. Scott Aubuchon, commander of the homicide unit, said at the time. The officers decided to retreat from the home because of her behavior and out of concern “she had a weapon on her,” Aubuchon said.

He said the decision by officers to back off was the appropriate move. They were working to secure the scene and call for backup when they heard a single gunshot and went back into the home to find Lockwood and the child dead.