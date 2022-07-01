St. Louis bailiff charged with domestic assault against his child's mother

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis circuit court bailiff was charged Wednesday with strangling and hitting his child's mother during a dispute.

James Bond, 36, is charged with second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault.

He was arrested and booked into the City Justice Center without bail Tuesday night, according to online records. On Friday, though, a judge ruled he could be released on a personal recognizance bond with GPS monitoring.

Prosecutors said Bond approached the woman in the 2400 block of Coleman Street, while she was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in front of a residence, and demanded she leave.

When the woman did not leave, charges allege, Bond tried to force her out of the vehicle and began strangling the woman until she couldn't breathe. Soon after that, prosecutors said Bond struck her in the face and took her car keys.

A witness told police she saw Bond strangle and hit the woman, according to court documents.

A 22nd Judicial Circuit Court spokeswoman confirmed Bond is a sheriff's deputy who was assigned to Judge Bryan Hettenbach's courtroom.

Hettenbach handles both criminal and civil jury trials, according to the court's website.