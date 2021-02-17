St. Louis board OKs $1.5 million to fix lock system at downtown jail

ST. LOUIS — A city board on Wednesday approved spending $1.5 million to fix the faulty lock system at the downtown jail that allowed some inmates to get out of their cells to take part in a riot earlier this month.

The Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted to use money that had been budgeted for employee salaries at the facility but won’t be needed because of ongoing vacancies, Budget Director Paul Payne said.

Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said the work is projected to take 10 to 12 weeks. Officials said more money may be needed to cover the overall cost.

The jail’s locking systems also will be reviewed by a new task force to examine how approximately 115 inmates commandeered the fourth floor, set fires, clogged drains, shattered windows and hurled furniture to the sidewalk below.

City officials have yet to release a cost estimate for repairing the damage but the mayor has said it is “way into the thousands of dollars.”