St. Louis boxer charged with two rapes, kidnapping

ST. LOUIS — A professional boxer was charged last month with raping two women at gunpoint in St. Louis, according to a probable cause statement filed in court.

Authorities say Lamarr Terrell Harris, 36, who lives in the 3500 block of Miami Street in St. Louis, raped one of the women in November and the other in December.

Harris was charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of sodomy. He was being held without bail Tuesday.

Harris in November made sexual advances toward the first victim, who turned him down, according to the probable cause statement. He then held her at gunpoint and drove her to his apartment, where he physically and sexually assaulted her, investigators said in the probable cause statement.

Authorities say a month later Harris made advances on the second woman, who was in his apartment. The woman tried to leave but Harris grabbed her by the neck and dragged her to his living room, pointed a gun at her and sexually assaulted her, police said.

He's also accused of attempting to assault another woman in February, court records say.

Harris did not have an attorney listed in court records Tuesday.

