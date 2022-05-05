 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis boy, 3, critically injured after he accidentally shot himself in head

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Thursday with arrest of man, additional details on boy

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was in critical condition Wednesday after he found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. 

The shooting happened about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of North 11th Street, police said. The scene is in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said Thursday that officers have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, resulting in serious injury. The Post-Dispatch does not typically identify suspects until charges are filed.

Police learned about the shooting Wednesday afternoon once the boy arrived at Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment. He had been rushed there in a private vehicle.

The boy had found the gun under a mattress, police said.

Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the arrested man is not the boy's father. She didn't know their relationship.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

