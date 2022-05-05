St. Louis boy, 3, critically injured after he accidentally shot himself in head

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Thursday with arrest of man, additional details on boy

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was in critical condition Wednesday after he found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said.

The shooting happened about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of North 11th Street, police said. The scene is in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said Thursday that officers have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, resulting in serious injury. The Post-Dispatch does not typically identify suspects until charges are filed.

Police learned about the shooting Wednesday afternoon once the boy arrived at Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment. He had been rushed there in a private vehicle.

The boy had found the gun under a mattress, police said.

Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the arrested man is not the boy's father. She didn't know their relationship.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

