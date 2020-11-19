St. Louis boy's death from September now deemed suspicious

ST. LOUIS — The death of a 2-year-old boy in September is being investigated as suspicious, police said Thursday.

The boy was identified as Syncere Taleeb McCoy. He lived in the 5200 block of Wells Avenue in St. Louis.

Police said officers received a "call for help" and went to the home about 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. They found the child unresponsive inside the home, police said.

Paramedics took the boy by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police child-abuse unit and homicide detectives are investigating the death. Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said preliminary information from the city medical examiner's office led the case to being labeled as suspicious, but no additional details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.