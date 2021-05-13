St. Louis carjacker gets nearly 13 years in prison

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who held four people at gunpoint to carjack a Kia in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to nearly 13 years in prison.

Brandon Shell, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to a felony carjacking charge and a charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of an act of violence.

Shell admitted that on Oct. 12, 2019, in the 3700 block of Juniata Street in the Tower Grove South neighborhood of St. Louis, he demanded the keys and valuables from four people who had just gotten out of a 2013 Kia Optima.

Shell drove away but police were able to track the cellphone belonging to one of the victims, and he was later caught with a .380 caliber Kel-Tec semiautomatic pistol. Two victims identified Shell and he admitted brandishing the pistol during the carjacking, according to his plea agreement.

Shell was on probation at the time after being convicted in a 2016 robbery case.

