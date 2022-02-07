 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis carjackers push SUV out of snow to steal it

ST. LOUIS — An SUV stuck in snow didn't deter thieves.

At about 10 p.m. Sunday, a man told police he had just parked his Mitsubishi Outlander SUV in the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue, in the city's Central West End.

He saw a Hyundai containing five men pull up alongside him. Four of the men jumped out and approached the Outlander, police said. One of the men pulled a gun and demanded the car keys.

The SUV owner threw him the keys and ran to his apartment building.

The thieves discovered that the Outlander was stuck in snow, so they pushed it free and took off. They were followed by their accomplice in the Hyundai.

No one was injured, police said, and no one has been arrested.

