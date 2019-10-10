ST. LOUIS — The CEO of an account marketing services company here pleaded guilty to a federal bank fraud charge Thursday and admitted inflating her company's cash flow figures to keep a line of credit from Enterprise Bank and Trust.
Mary Ann Gibson, 63, of St. Louis, was CEO of Mozaic Group Ltd. at the time, and obtained a $2.4 million line of credit from the bank in 2016, prosecutors said. For the next 20 months, Gibson fraudulently reported inflated cash flow figures to the bank to keep that line of credit and increase it to $2.8 million, prosecutors said. Gibson told employees to create false invoices to support the inflated accounts receivable figures she gave the bank, her plea says.
When the company and Gibson defaulted on the loan, the bank lost $2.5 million, prosecutors said.
Gibson is scheduled to be sentenced in January, and could face roughly three years in prison under recommended federal sentencing guidelines.