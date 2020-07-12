St. Louis charter school settles suit claiming teen was sexually abused by fellow student

ST. LOUIS — The insurance company for a St. Louis charter school has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing school officials of failing to protect a teen who was sexually abused by a fellow student and then mocked about it.

The settlement was approved in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday morning during an online hearing held via Zoom. The settlement was reached during mediation in May, lawyers said.

The suit was filed in October against Premier Charter School. It claimed school officials were “deliberately indifferent" to the boy’s prior abuse and "vulnerabilities."

The suit also said that after the boy was assaulted in a school bathroom on May 4, 2018, school officials said it was “a one-time event,” but it had been going on for over two years. The victim was being bullied by peers and called “gay” for being attacked, the suit said.

The Post-Dispatch obtained a redacted copy of the settlement agreement Friday, after U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette Baker rejected lawyers' request to seal it. In addition to the money, the agreement also says school administrators will receive training on identifying and addressing peer-to-peer sexual harassment and other issues.

The school denied the allegations in court filings.

Premier is one of the oldest charter schools in the area. It was founded in 2000 and was known as St. Louis Charter School until 2013, its website says. The school serves more than 900 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade.

