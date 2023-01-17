St. Louis circuit attorney charges woman who fired revolver at officers Downtown

ST. LOUIS — A woman was charged on Tuesday after authorities say she fired a shot through her van's window during a dispute with officers in Downtown.

City prosecutors charged Jada Davis, 54, with discharging her firearm from her vehicle and armed criminal action.

Davis' beige minivan was parked outside of the city's Social Security Administration building on Friday in the 700 block of 16th Street when one of the building's officers instructed her to move her van.

She responded by threatening to shoot one of the officers, triggering a response from city police, whom she also threatened to shoot, charges say.

When a sergeant broke the van's window to remove the woman from her vehicle, she fired at least one shot from inside her van through the driver's side window using her .38 caliber revolver, charges say.

Police shot back at Davis, but no one was hurt, police said. Witnesses also captured video of the incident.

The Circuit Attorney's Office released a statement after charges were filed saying investigations take time and that it was the office's duty to "prosecute criminal cases in a manner that seeks justice rather than just convictions on behalf of the residents of the City of St. Louis."

The woman's Toyota Sienna, scribbled with prejudiced language and the phrase "gun on board" had several bullet holes on it, and police said Friday she lives in the van. There were more than 25 evidence markers in the street after the incident.

A judge denied bond for Davis after signing off on a warrant for her on Tuesday. Police did not confirm if she was in custody, and no attorney or next court date is listed for Davis.