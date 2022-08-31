St. Louis Circuit Attorney files motion to free Lamar Johnson

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office announced it filed a motion on Wednesday to free Lamar Johnson, a man found guilty of murder over nearly 30 years ago, a crime the prosecutor’s office said he did not commit.

The office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released the following statement: “We are hopeful that the court will hear our motion and correct this manifest injustice on behalf of Mr. Johnson to strengthen the integrity of our criminal justice system.”

Johnson was convicted in 1995 of first-degree murder in the 1994 death of Marcus Boyd in Dutchtown. Johnson’s case attracted nationwide support and debate from legal scholars.

Last year, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Gardner did not have the authority to move for a new trial, prompting state legislators to pass a law that allows prosecutors to file a motion to vacate the sentences of people they believe have been wrongfully convicted.

Gardner filed the motion to vacate Johnson's sentence under the new law, which had a one-year anniversary on Sunday. About a dozen supporters gathered at the courthouse on Monday calling on Gardner to file the motion.

The Midwest Innocence Project filed a habeas corpus petition in July 2021 in Cole County, where he is incarcerated, seeking his release on grounds he is being imprisoned unjustly.

The Circuit Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit outlined misconduct of the lead detective into Johnson’s conviction in a 67-page report in 2019.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has also worked to block Johnson’s release, filing motions questioning the validity of the recanted witness statement and claiming procedural errors in Johnson’s defense.