ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore picked a familiar face to lead his trial team in his first hire as the city's top prosecutor.

Marvin Teer came out of retirement in 2021 to join former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office, but he quit in March to spend more time with his family.

And his resignation led a string of departures that eventually left just a handful of people to handle the city's most serious violent felony cases.

On Tuesday, Teer returned to the courthouse again as Gore's chief trial assistant.

He walked out of an all-staff meeting on the courthouse's fifth floor, embracing colleagues and shaking hands on his way to the elevator.

It didn't take much convincing to bring Teer back to the "family" he missed so much, he told the Post-Dispatch.

"It was a two-minute call," he said.

Teer has spent more than three decades in the courts, working as a city prosecutor, an assistant attorney general, a traffic court judge and an administrative judge.

Before he resigned from Gardner's office in March, Teer's docket included some of the city's highest-profile homicides. He said Tuesday he hoped to do more managing than prosecuting this time around, though he didn't rule out trying cases.

Gore said in a news release that Teer was already "on the job ready to get cases moving and start clearing the backlog."

"I'm excited to have Marvin join us in the hard work that we have ahead of us," he said.