This is a developing story and will be updated throughout today's hearing.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner and Missouri Attorney General's Office lawyers appeared at opposite sides of a St. Louis courtroom for the first time Tuesday in the high-profile fight over Gardner's right to hold office.

A cadre of attorneys, Gardner's political supporters and members of the media packed the courtroom as the hearing opened at 1:30 p.m. with Gardner's office arguing that the suit should be thrown out entirely.

“It's a poorly considered political move that doesn’t remotely state a lawful claim for Ms. Gardner’s ouster under the well-established law of Missouri," Gardner's attorney Jonathan Sternberg told the court.

Gardner has been regularly criticized since she took office for mishandling cases, understaffing and organizational dysfunction. But now, she faces the biggest threats to her power yet: Bailey's suit seeks to remove her from office, and, separately, the state legislature is considering a bill that would strip her of most of her power.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says Gardner should be removed because she has been willfully negligent and has "lost the trust of the people" and "squandered the goodwill of the courts."

Sternberg argued Tuesday that Bailey’s office needs to prove Gardner showed “willful or fraudulent violation” or “willful neglect” of public duty.

Sternberg argued Tuesday that only 13 previous public officials in Missouri history, including two prosecutors, have been ousted using the state’s “quo warranto” statute cited in Bailey’s suit.

Those removals included corrupt officials who misstated public funds, gave kickbacks to friends and two prosecutors who were both removed after they “intentionally turned a blind eye toward notorious organized crime due to their own involvement in those same offenses,” Sternberg said.

Bailey's allegations “don’t remotely come close to meeting that bar," Sternberg argued.

Sternberg also made the case that using the method to remove Gardner goes against the will of the people who elected her.

“In this case, our new unelected attorney general Mr. Bailey has decided he doesn’t like how Ms. Gardner is doing her job and seeks to unseat the people’s choice.”

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Bailey, the governor's former general counsel, to the vacant Missouri Attorney General post in January.

On Tuesday, attorneys are expected to spar on the dismissal motion. They will also likely discuss requests to quash subpoenas sent to current and former employees with the Circuit Attorney's Office, as well as a 34-point subpoena to Gardner's office itself seeking copies of contracts, budget documents, emails, policies, case data and complaints from victims.

Gardner's attorneys have argued the subpoenas amount to a "fishing expedition."

Presiding over Tuesday's hearing is Missouri Court of Appeals Judge John Torbitzky, who was appointed to oversee the case after all judges in the St. Louis circuit recused themselves, arguing they could be called as witnesses.

Bailey's lawsuit comes after six years of complaints and criticism about Gardner's office.

In her first two years on the job, Gardner had a more than 100% turnover rate among attorneys and shed hundreds of cumulative years of experience. By 2021, she had just over 30 staff prosecutors on the payroll. In February, she had half the attorneys as when she started. Caseloads continued to balloon, and more prosecutors resigned.

As a result, hearings have been delayed Cases have been dismissed. Prosecutors have dropped and refiled cases because they weren't ready for trial or hadn't turned over evidence — a maneuver they used at least a dozen times in murder cases in 2022, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.

Then came February when a 17-year-old volleyball player visiting downtown St. Louis from Tennessee was pinned between two cars in a crash. Both of her legs were amputated. Police blamed a man who was free on bond in a pending robbery case despite having several dozen GPS monitor violations.

The political fallout for Gardner was swift: Republicans and Democrats alike blamed her for allowing the man to remain on bond. Gardner argued her office tried to put him back in jail, but a judge denied their request. She later released a statement saying "this is not the time for finger pointing" that sparked additional calls for her resignation.

Bailey filed his "quo warranto" lawsuit on Feb. 23, arguing Gardner's tenure had been characterized by "neglect in office." He said she failed to prosecute cases by dismissing charges and allowing others to languish, failed to keep victims informed and failed to review thousands of cases submitted by St. Louis police.

He added 100 pages and more allegations to that suit last month, including that Gardner's office had refused to review dozens of police use-of-force incidents and created a "toxic office environment" where she yelled at and failed to train employees.

Gardner, in response, doubled down on a defense that Bailey's suit was a "political stunt" and that he didn't meet the legal threshold for her removal. She also argued she couldn't be personally blamed for failures by subordinates.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.