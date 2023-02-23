ST. LOUIS — As her office faced staffing shortages and a mounting case backlog, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner brushed off multiple offers for help from prosecutors in the St. Louis region and across the state, prosecutors told the Post-Dispatch this week.

A chorus of elected officials are now calling for Gardner's resignation, after a man who violated his bond more than 50 times was allowed to remain free. Then, on Saturday, he sped down a downtown street, crashing into an oncoming car and critically injuring an out-of-town volleyball player.

The state's attorney general on Wednesday gave Gardner an ultimatum: Resign or I will remove you.

Gardner's office for years has faced criticism for staffing shortages and organizational dysfunction that have hampered prosecutions. A bill moving through the Missouri Legislature would allow Gov. Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes in St. Louis, stripping Gardner’s office of most of her power.

But for years the office has spurned offers from other prosecutors, including St. Charles County and the Missouri Attorney General's Office, who offered to help clear the backlog of cases in St. Louis.

In 2019, St. Charles' chief prosecutor, Tim Lohmar, reached out to Gardner's office as president of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys to offer to send prosecutors from across the state to step in to alleviate the workload on her attorneys and clear up a "logjam."

The St. Louis region is the economic driver of the state, Lohmar said, and the ripple effects of crime in the city spread throughout the region. He said it was important to offer help.

"She was receptive initially, but it just never went anywhere," he said.

Roughly two years later, Lohmar reached out again on behalf of his office in St. Charles and offered to help clearing a backlog that had accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She called me or I called her and that was the point where I solicited: 'If there's anything we can do, always let us know,'" he said. "Nothing really happened after that."

In 2020, state lawmakers considered a bill that would have allowed the attorney general's office to step in if police requested an intervention on a case. The measure was roundly criticized by Democrats as an attack on Gardner's office and did not pass.

In August 2021, Gardner's office asked to be disqualified from nearly a dozen cases, including three death penalty cases, arguing it was a "conflict of interest" that staffers were facing a mounting backlog of serious cases following the pandemic. They suggested appointing attorneys from other counties and the state attorney general's office to take the load.

But two judges found the office's inability to handle its caseload did not count as a disqualifying conflict. They did, however, say that Gardner's office could ask for help from the attorney general's office or the governor.

That's a common practice in other counties, especially smaller jurisdictions, where prosecutors regularly receive help from the attorney general's office, said Locke Thompson, Cole County's chief prosecutor.

"At any time we feel like we need it, we're not afraid to ask for an assist if we feel like it's necessary," he said.

Lohmar said prosecutors from other jurisdictions or the attorney general's office usually enter into a case as a co-counsel with a local circuit attorney and end up handling the brunt of the work.

"Any office can always ask for an assist," Thompson said.

It was unclear if any other local jurisdictions offered help to St. Louis. A spokesman for St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell said on Wednesday that Bell does not comment on Gardner's office.